Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Lewis Dot Structures or Electron Dot Structures are diagrams that show how elements in a molecule use their valence electrons to form bonds.
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Example 1
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the NH3 compound.
Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:H2Se.
Draw a Lewis Dot Structure that obeys the octet rule for the following compound:NH2OH.