Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Molecular Compounds

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)

Next Topic

Lewis Dot Structures or Electron Dot Structures are diagrams that show how elements in a molecule use their valence electrons to form bonds.

Lewis Dot Structures

1

concept

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
37s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

example

Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified) Example 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the NH3 compound.

4
Problem

Determine the Lewis Dot Structure for the following compound:H2Se.

5
Problem

Draw a Lewis Dot Structure that obeys the octet rule for the following compound:NH2OH.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.