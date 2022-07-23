Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.10 Acids and Bases and EquilibriumProblem 1c
Chapter 10, Problem 1c

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
a. has a sour taste

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general properties of acids and bases. Acids typically have a sour taste, while bases are often bitter and slippery to the touch.
Step 2: Understand that the sour taste is a characteristic property of acids. This is due to the presence of hydrogen ions (H⁺) in aqueous solutions, which interact with taste receptors.
Step 3: Note that bases do not have a sour taste; instead, they are associated with a bitter taste and a slippery feel due to hydroxide ions (OH⁻).
Step 4: Conclude that the statement 'has a sour taste' is characteristic of acids only, not bases or both.
Step 5: If needed, remember examples of acids like lemon juice (citric acid) or vinegar (acetic acid) to reinforce the concept of sour taste being linked to acids.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste, which is a common characteristic of many acidic substances, such as citric acid found in lemons. Acids can also turn blue litmus paper red and react with bases to form salts and water.
Bases

Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH-) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and a slippery feel. Bases can turn red litmus paper blue and react with acids to neutralize them, forming salts and water.
pH Scale

The pH scale is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, ranging from 0 to 14. A pH less than 7 indicates an acidic solution, while a pH greater than 7 indicates a basic solution. A pH of 7 is considered neutral, as seen in pure water. Understanding the pH scale helps in identifying whether a substance is an acid, a base, or neutral.
