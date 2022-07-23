Why does a neutral solution have a pH of 7.0?

Textbook Question
If a base is added to pure water, why does the [H3O+] decrease?
1228
views
If a base is added to pure water, why does the [H3O+] decrease?
Calculate the [H3O+] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH-]:
d. bile, 2.5 × 10-6 M
Calculate the [H3O+] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH-]:
a. baking soda, 1.0 × 10-6 M
If you know the [OH-], how can you determine the pH of a solution?
State whether each of the following is acidic, basic, or neutral:
c. drain cleaner, pH 11.2
Calculate the pH of each solution given the following:
c. [OH-] = 1 × 10-5 M