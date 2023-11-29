Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Problem 72a
Chapter 11, Problem 72a

Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane.
a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of ethylcyclopentane: The compound consists of a cyclopentane ring (a five-membered ring of carbon atoms) with an ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) attached to one of the carbon atoms in the ring.
To draw the line-angle formula, start by sketching a pentagon to represent the cyclopentane ring. Each vertex of the pentagon represents a carbon atom, and the bonds between them represent single bonds.
Choose one vertex of the pentagon to attach the ethyl group. Draw a line extending from that vertex to represent the bond to the ethyl group.
At the end of the line representing the ethyl group, add another line branching off to represent the two carbon atoms in the ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃). Ensure the correct connectivity: the first carbon of the ethyl group is bonded to the cyclopentane ring, and the second carbon is bonded to the first carbon.
Double-check the structure to ensure that all carbon atoms have the correct number of bonds (four bonds per carbon atom) and that the ethyl group is properly attached to the cyclopentane ring.

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules. In this format, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. Hydrogen atoms are typically omitted for carbon atoms, as they are implied by the tetravalency of carbon. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, making it easier to visualize and understand molecular geometry.
Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. Ethylcyclopentane specifically contains a five-membered carbon ring (cyclopentane) with an ethyl group (–C2H5) attached to one of the carbons in the ring. Understanding the properties and stability of cycloalkanes is crucial for predicting the behavior of compounds like ethylcyclopentane in chemical reactions and interactions.
Substituents in Organic Chemistry

In organic chemistry, substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon chain or ring. The presence of substituents, such as the ethyl group in ethylcyclopentane, can significantly influence the physical and chemical properties of the compound, including its reactivity, boiling point, and solubility. Recognizing how substituents affect molecular structure is essential for understanding the behavior of organic compounds.
