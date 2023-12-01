Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible alkane isomers that have a total of six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain.

Understand the problem: We are tasked with drawing condensed structural formulas for all possible alkane isomers with six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain. Alkanes are hydrocarbons with single bonds only, and isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structures.
Start with the molecular formula: The molecular formula for an alkane with six carbon atoms is C₆H₁₄. This is derived from the general formula for alkanes, CₙH₂ₙ₊₂, where n = 6.
Focus on the four-carbon chain: Since the problem specifies a four-carbon chain, the main chain (or backbone) of the molecule will consist of four carbons. The remaining two carbons will be attached as substituents (branches) to this chain.
Determine the possible positions for the substituents: Place the two remaining carbons in different positions along the four-carbon chain to create unique isomers. For example, you can attach both carbons to the same carbon atom in the chain, or distribute them across different carbon atoms.
Write the condensed structural formulas: For each unique arrangement, write the condensed structural formula. For example, one isomer might be 2,2-dimethylbutane, where both substituents are attached to the second carbon in the chain. Another isomer might be 2,3-dimethylbutane, where the substituents are attached to the second and third carbons in the chain.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Isomers

Alkane isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. For alkanes, which are saturated hydrocarbons, this means varying the connectivity of carbon atoms while maintaining the same number of carbons and hydrogens. Understanding isomerism is crucial for identifying the different structural forms that can exist for a given number of carbon atoms.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are grouped together, making it easier to visualize the structure while still conveying essential information about connectivity. This is particularly useful for complex molecules like isomers.
Carbon Chain Length

The carbon chain length refers to the number of carbon atoms in a continuous chain within a molecule. In the context of the question, a four-carbon chain indicates that four of the six carbon atoms are connected in a linear or branched manner, while the remaining two can be arranged in various ways to form different isomers. This concept is fundamental in determining the structural diversity of alkanes.
