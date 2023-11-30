Give the name for the product from the hydrogenation of each of the following:
c. cyclopropene
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the product of each of the following:
a.
Draw the condensed structural formulas for all the possible alkane isomers that have a total of six carbon atoms and a four-carbon chain.
Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane.
a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.
Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene.
<IMAGE>
a. If the functional group nitro is ―NO2 draw the line-angle formula for 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, one isomer of TNT.
Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene.
<IMAGE>
b. TNT is actually a mixture of isomers of trinitrotoluene. Draw the line-angle formulas for two other possible isomers.