Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 27d
Chapter 11, Problem 27d

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3-chloro-1-butyne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. '3-chloro-1-butyne' indicates a four-carbon chain (butyne) with a triple bond starting at carbon 1 and a chlorine atom attached to carbon 3.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the main chain. Represent the four-carbon chain with a triple bond between carbon 1 and carbon 2. Use the condensed structural formula format: CH≡C-CH₂-CH₃.
Step 3: Add the chlorine substituent. Attach a chlorine atom (Cl) to carbon 3 in the chain. This modifies the structure to CH≡C-CH(Cl)-CH₃.
Step 4: Verify the structure. Ensure the triple bond is correctly placed between carbon 1 and carbon 2, and the chlorine atom is attached to carbon 3. Confirm that all carbons have the correct number of bonds (hydrogens or substituents).
Step 5: If needed, convert the condensed structural formula into a line-angle formula. Represent the triple bond as three parallel lines, and show the chlorine atom as a branch off the third carbon in the chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in 3-chloro-1-butyne, the condensed formula would highlight the presence of the chlorine atom and the triple bond in the butyne structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures, especially in cyclic compounds. For cyclic structures, the line-angle formula effectively conveys the arrangement of atoms and bonds without clutter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Alkynes

Alkynes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They follow the general formula CnH2n-2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. In the case of 3-chloro-1-butyne, the presence of the triple bond between the first and second carbon atoms defines its reactivity and properties, making it important to accurately represent in structural formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:11
Naming Alkynes Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

c.

871
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

d.

823
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:

b.

795
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:

a. 1-methylcyclopentene

868
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:

b. 1-bromo-3-hexyne

738
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:

a. trans-1-bromo-2-chloroethene

797
views