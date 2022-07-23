Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chapter 11, Problem 36b

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b. Chemical structure of a benzene ring with two chlorine (Cl) atoms and one hydroxyl (OH) group attached.

1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will determine the base name of the compound (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents have the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the main chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., fluoro, chloro).
Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the compound. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order.
Write the final IUPAC name by placing the substituent names (with their position numbers) before the base name, separated by hyphens. Ensure proper punctuation and formatting according to IUPAC rules.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other chemical properties. Understanding this system is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for deriving the IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and the overall classification of the compound.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the depiction of a molecule's structure, showing how atoms are arranged and bonded. This can be illustrated through various formats, such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Analyzing the structural representation is vital for determining the correct IUPAC name, as it provides the necessary information about the connectivity and geometry of the compound.
