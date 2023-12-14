Step 1: Understand the molecular formula C₅H₁₀O. This formula indicates that the compound contains 5 carbon atoms, 10 hydrogen atoms, and 1 oxygen atom. Since the compound is specified to be an aldehyde or ketone, the oxygen atom is part of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain.