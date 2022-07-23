Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 54a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:
a.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the given compound. In this case, the compound likely contains a carbonyl group (C=O), as alcohols are typically produced by the reduction of aldehydes or ketones.
Understand the reduction process: Reduction involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) to the carbonyl group. A nickel catalyst is used to facilitate this reaction.
Write the general reaction: The carbonyl group (C=O) is converted into a hydroxyl group (–OH) by the addition of two hydrogen atoms. This changes the double bond between carbon and oxygen into a single bond, forming an alcohol.
Determine the structure of the alcohol: Replace the carbonyl group in the original compound with a hydroxyl group (–OH) while keeping the rest of the molecule unchanged. Use either a condensed structural formula or a line-angle formula to represent the alcohol.
Verify the product: Ensure that the resulting structure is an alcohol and that all valences of the atoms are satisfied. Double-check the placement of the hydroxyl group and the overall structure of the molecule.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Reaction

A reduction reaction involves the gain of electrons or hydrogen by a molecule, resulting in a decrease in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl compounds (like aldehydes or ketones) into alcohols. The presence of a catalyst, such as nickel, facilitates this process by providing a surface for the reaction to occur more efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:38
Reduction Reactions Concept 1

Structural Formula

A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how they are bonded together. In organic chemistry, condensed structural formulas provide a simplified depiction of the molecule, while line-angle formulas use lines to represent bonds and vertices to represent carbon atoms. Understanding these representations is crucial for visualizing molecular structure and predicting reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2

Catalysis

Catalysis is the process of increasing the rate of a chemical reaction by adding a substance known as a catalyst, which is not consumed in the reaction. In the context of hydrogenation reactions, a nickel catalyst helps facilitate the addition of hydrogen to unsaturated compounds, enabling the conversion of double bonds to single bonds and ultimately leading to the formation of alcohols from carbonyl compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:17
Coupled Reactions Example 3
