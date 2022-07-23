Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and KetonesProblem 52c
Chapter 12, Problem 52c

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:
c.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. Based on the problem, the reaction involves the formation of an alkene, aldehyde, or ketone. Analyze the reactants and reaction conditions to determine the product type.
Examine the structure of the reactant provided in the image. Look for functional groups (e.g., double bonds, hydroxyl groups) and their positions, as these will influence the product.
Determine the reaction mechanism. For example, if the reaction involves oxidation, a primary alcohol may form an aldehyde, while a secondary alcohol may form a ketone. If it's an elimination reaction, a double bond (alkene) may form.
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula for the product. For a condensed structural formula, write the atoms in sequence, grouping hydrogens with their attached carbons (e.g., CH3-CH=O for an aldehyde). For a line-angle formula, represent bonds as lines and omit hydrogens bonded to carbons.
Double-check the product structure to ensure it aligns with the reaction type and mechanism. Verify that all valences are satisfied and that the product matches the expected outcome of the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkenes

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are unsaturated compounds, meaning they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. The presence of the double bond gives alkenes unique reactivity, making them important in various chemical reactions, including addition reactions where new atoms or groups can be added across the double bond.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Naming Alkenes Example 1

Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are both carbonyl compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. These functional groups significantly influence the chemical properties and reactivity of the compounds, making them key players in organic synthesis and various chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:57
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones Concept 2

Condensed Structural and Line-Angle Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a way to represent the structure of a molecule by showing the arrangement of atoms and bonds in a simplified manner, often omitting some bonds for clarity. Line-angle formulas, on the other hand, use lines to represent bonds between carbon atoms, with vertices representing carbon atoms and hydrogen atoms implied. Both methods are essential for visualizing and communicating the structure of organic compounds efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which compound in each pair would be more soluble in water? Explain.

c. methyl propyl ether or 1-butanol

34
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:

a.

897
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene, aldehyde, or ketone product of each of the following reactions:

a.

752
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:

b.

779
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:

a.

410
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alcohol produced when hydrogen and a nickel catalyst reduce each of the following:

b.

829
views