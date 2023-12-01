Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 27b

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the alkene produced by each of the following dehydration reactions:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the alcohol group (-OH) in the given molecule. Dehydration reactions typically involve the removal of a water molecule (H₂O) from an alcohol.
Determine the hydrogen atom that will be removed along with the hydroxyl group (-OH). This is usually a hydrogen atom from a carbon atom adjacent to the carbon bearing the -OH group.
Apply the Zaitsev's rule, which states that the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double-bonded carbons) is generally the major product of the reaction.
Remove the -OH group and the adjacent hydrogen atom, forming a double bond between the two carbon atoms that were previously connected to these groups.
Draw the condensed structural formula or line-angle formula of the resulting alkene, ensuring the double bond is correctly placed and the structure adheres to the rules of organic chemistry.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration Reaction

A dehydration reaction is a chemical process in which a water molecule is removed from a compound, typically resulting in the formation of a double bond. In organic chemistry, this often involves the conversion of alcohols into alkenes. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the products formed when specific alcohols undergo dehydration.
Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond (C=C). They are characterized by their unsaturation, which affects their reactivity and physical properties. Recognizing the structural representation of alkenes, including condensed structural and line-angle formulas, is essential for visualizing and understanding their chemical behavior.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons for clarity, making it easier to visualize complex structures. Mastery of this representation is important for accurately depicting the products of dehydration reactions.
