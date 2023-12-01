Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 29c

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the aldehyde or ketone formed when each of the following alcohols is oxidized [O] (if no reaction, write none):
d.

Identify the type of alcohol in the given structure (primary, secondary, or tertiary). Primary alcohols oxidize to aldehydes, secondary alcohols oxidize to ketones, and tertiary alcohols generally do not undergo oxidation under mild conditions.
Examine the structure of the alcohol provided in the image to determine the classification of the alcohol based on the carbon atom to which the hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached.
If the alcohol is primary, remove two hydrogen atoms: one from the hydroxyl group and one from the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl group. This forms a double bond between the carbon and oxygen, resulting in an aldehyde.
If the alcohol is secondary, remove two hydrogen atoms: one from the hydroxyl group and one from the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl group. This forms a double bond between the carbon and oxygen, resulting in a ketone.
If the alcohol is tertiary, note that no reaction occurs under typical oxidation conditions because there is no hydrogen atom on the carbon bonded to the hydroxyl group to facilitate the oxidation process.

Oxidation of Alcohols

Oxidation of alcohols involves the conversion of alcohols into carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes or ketones, through the removal of hydrogen atoms or the addition of oxygen. Primary alcohols typically oxidize to aldehydes, while secondary alcohols oxidize to ketones. This process is often facilitated by oxidizing agents like potassium dichromate or PCC.
Aldehydes and Ketones

Aldehydes and ketones are both types of carbonyl compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). Aldehydes have the carbonyl group at the end of the carbon chain, while ketones have it within the chain. Their structural formulas are crucial for understanding their reactivity and properties, as they influence the types of reactions these compounds can undergo.
Condensed Structural and Line-Angle Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms without depicting all bonds explicitly. Line-angle formulas, on the other hand, use lines to represent bonds and vertices to represent carbon atoms, making it easier to visualize complex organic structures. Both methods are essential for conveying the structure of organic compounds efficiently.
