Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 3-chloropropionaldehyde
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3-methylhexanal
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3,5-dimethylhexanal
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the alcohols that have the formula C5H12O.
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the aldehydes and ketones that have the formula C5H10O. (12.3)
A compound with the formula C4H8O is synthesized from 2-methyl-1-propanol and oxidizes easily to give a carboxylic acid. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound.