Chapter 12, Problem 15d

Identify each of the following compounds as an aldehyde or a ketone:
d. Chemical structure of a compound with a carbon ring and a carbonyl group, indicating it is an aldehyde.

1
Examine the structure of the compound provided in the image. Look for the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O), which is a characteristic feature of both aldehydes and ketones.
Determine the position of the carbonyl group within the molecule. If the carbonyl group is located at the end of the carbon chain, the compound is an aldehyde. If it is located within the carbon chain (attached to two carbon atoms), the compound is a ketone.
Check for any additional functional groups or substituents that might help confirm the classification of the compound.
Recall that aldehydes typically have the general formula RCHO, where R is a hydrocarbon group or hydrogen, while ketones have the general formula RCOR', where R and R' are hydrocarbon groups.
Based on the position of the carbonyl group and the structural features observed, classify the compound as either an aldehyde or a ketone.

Aldehyde

An aldehyde is an organic compound characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. The general formula for aldehydes is RCHO, where R represents a hydrocarbon group. Aldehydes are typically more reactive than ketones due to the accessibility of the carbonyl group, making them important in various chemical reactions and synthesis.
Ketone

A ketone is an organic compound that contains a carbonyl group (C=O) situated between two carbon atoms, making it distinct from aldehydes. The general formula for ketones is RC(=O)R', where R and R' are hydrocarbon groups. Ketones are generally less reactive than aldehydes and are commonly found in solvents and as intermediates in organic synthesis.
Carbonyl Group

The carbonyl group is a functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). It is a key feature in both aldehydes and ketones, influencing their chemical properties and reactivity. The position of the carbonyl group within the molecule determines whether the compound is classified as an aldehyde (terminal) or a ketone (internal), which is crucial for identifying these compounds.
