Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones Problem 5a
Chapter 12, Problem 5a

Write the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3

1
Step 1: Recognize the structure of the compound. The given molecule is an ether, as it contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups.
Step 2: Identify the alkyl groups on either side of the oxygen atom. In this case, both groups are propyl groups (CH₃−CH₂−CH₂).
Step 3: Recall the naming convention for ethers. The common name for ethers is formed by listing the names of the alkyl groups in alphabetical order, followed by the word 'ether'.
Step 4: Since both alkyl groups are identical (propyl), the common name will use 'di-' to indicate two identical groups. Combine 'di-' with 'propyl' and add 'ether' to form the name.
Step 5: The common name for the compound is 'dipropyl ether'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Groups

Alkyl groups are hydrocarbon substituents derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom. They are characterized by the general formula CnH2n+1 and can vary in length and branching. In the given compound, the presence of multiple alkyl chains indicates the structure's complexity and helps in identifying the common name.
Ether Functional Group

An ether is a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. The general formula for ethers is R-O-R', where R and R' represent the hydrocarbon chains. The presence of the ether functional group in the compound influences its naming and properties, distinguishing it from other organic compounds.
IUPAC Naming Conventions

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides systematic rules for naming chemical compounds. These conventions help in identifying the structure and functional groups present in a molecule. Understanding IUPAC naming is essential for accurately determining the common name of the compound based on its structure, including the longest carbon chain and functional groups.
