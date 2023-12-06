Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol
38
views
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 1-propanethiol
Write the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclobutyl methyl ether
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
a.