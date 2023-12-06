Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones Problem 6a
Chapter 12, Problem 6a

Write the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3

1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the given compound. The structure contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl groups, which indicates it is an ether.
Step 2: Break down the structure into its two alkyl groups. The first group is CH₃−CH₂− (ethyl group), and the second group is CH₂−CH₂−CH₃ (propyl group).
Step 3: Recall the naming convention for ethers. Ethers are named by listing the alkyl groups attached to the oxygen in alphabetical order, followed by the word 'ether'.
Step 4: Arrange the alkyl groups alphabetically. 'Ethyl' comes before 'propyl', so the name will start with 'ethyl' and then 'propyl'.
Step 5: Combine the names of the alkyl groups with 'ether' to form the common name. The common name for this compound is 'ethyl propyl ether'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Groups

Alkyl groups are derived from alkanes by removing one hydrogen atom, resulting in a functional group that can bond with other atoms. In the given compound, the presence of CH3− and CH2− groups indicates that it contains alkyl chains, which are essential for identifying the structure and naming the compound.
Ether Functional Group

An ether is a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups. The structure provided includes an ether linkage (−O−) between two alkyl chains, which is crucial for determining the common name of the compound.
IUPAC Naming Conventions

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides systematic rules for naming chemical compounds. Understanding these conventions is vital for accurately identifying the common name of the compound based on its structure, including the identification of the longest carbon chain and the functional groups present.
