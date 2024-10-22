Identify the structure of D-galactose: D-galactose is also an aldohexose, so it has the same number of carbons and an aldehyde group at the top. However, the arrangement of the hydroxyl (-OH) groups differs. For D-galactose, the hydroxyl groups on carbons 2, 3, 4, and 5 are arranged as follows: on the right, left, left, and right, respectively.