Draw the Fischer projections for D-glucose and L-glucose.

Identify the structure of L-glucose: L-glucose is the enantiomer of D-glucose. This means that all the chiral centers in L-glucose have the opposite configuration compared to D-glucose. For L-glucose, the -OH groups are arranged as follows: on carbon 2, the -OH is on the left; on carbon 3, the -OH is on the right; on carbon 4, the -OH is on the left; and on carbon 5, the -OH is on the left. The -CH2OH group on carbon 5 determines the L-configuration because it is on the opposite side of the -OH group on the last chiral carbon.