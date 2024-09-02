Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:
a.
a.
c.
d.
The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>
c Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs.
b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.
<IMAGE>