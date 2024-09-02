Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 51c
Chapter 14, Problem 51c

The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the condensed structural formula of methyl butanoate. Methyl butanoate is an ester with the formula CH3CH2CH2COOCH3. This ester consists of a butanoic acid portion (CH3CH2CH2CO-) and a methyl group (-OCH3).
Understand the process of acid hydrolysis of an ester. In acid hydrolysis, an ester reacts with water (H2O) in the presence of an acid catalyst (e.g., HCl or H2SO4) to produce a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
Write the reactants for the reaction. The reactants are methyl butanoate (CH3CH2CH2COOCH3) and water (H2O).
Determine the products of the reaction. The ester bond breaks, yielding butanoic acid (CH3CH2CH2COOH) and methanol (CH3OH).
Combine the reactants and products into a balanced chemical equation: CH3CH2CH2COOCH3 + H2O → CH3CH2CH2COOH + CH3OH. Ensure that the number of atoms of each element is balanced on both sides of the equation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Esterification and Hydrolysis

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, typically involving the elimination of water. Hydrolysis is the reverse process, where an ester reacts with water to produce an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. Understanding these reactions is crucial for writing balanced equations involving esters like methyl butanoate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:46
Ester Reactions: Esterification Example 1

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula provides a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For methyl butanoate, the condensed formula is CH3(CH2)2COOCH3, which helps in visualizing the molecular structure necessary for writing the chemical equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process is essential in accurately representing the reactants and products in the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate, allowing for a correct stoichiometric relationship.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the hydrolysis of each of the following amides with NaOH:

d.

452
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2.

670
views
Textbook Question

The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.

a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.

<IMAGE>

475
views
Textbook Question

Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs.

b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.

<IMAGE>

499
views
Textbook Question

There are four amine isomers with the molecular formula C3H9N. Draw their condensed structural formulas, write the common name, and classify each as a primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) amine.

837
views
Textbook Question

There are four amide isomers with the molecular formula C3H7NO. Draw their condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC name for each.

735
views