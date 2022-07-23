Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 27a
Chapter 14, Problem 27a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
b. Condensed structural formulas showing ester hydrolysis with water, acid catalyst, and heat indicated.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the given compound. Hydrolysis typically involves breaking bonds in esters, amides, or other functional groups in the presence of water and an acid or base catalyst.
Determine whether the reaction is acid-catalyzed or base-catalyzed. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis involves protonation of the functional group, while base-catalyzed hydrolysis involves nucleophilic attack by hydroxide ions.
For acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, the ester bond is broken to form a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. For base-catalyzed hydrolysis (saponification), the ester bond is broken to form a carboxylate ion and an alcohol.
Draw the products of the hydrolysis reaction. For example, if the compound is an ester, identify the alkyl group attached to the oxygen and the acyl group attached to the carbonyl carbon. These will form the alcohol and carboxylic acid (or carboxylate ion), respectively.
Represent the products using condensed structural formulas or line-angle formulas. Ensure that the correct functional groups are shown for the products based on the type of hydrolysis (acid or base).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction involving the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water. In the context of acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis, water interacts with a compound, often resulting in the formation of an acid and a base. This process is crucial in organic chemistry for understanding how complex molecules can be broken down into simpler components.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:12
Acidic Hydrolysis Concept 1

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It provides a simplified view of the molecule, indicating how atoms are grouped together. This format is particularly useful for visualizing organic compounds and their functional groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize the overall structure and connectivity of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?

c. apricot

493
views
Textbook Question

What is the ester responsible for the flavor and odor of the following fruit?

b. orange

597
views
Textbook Question

What are the products of the base hydrolysis of an ester?

1244
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:

a.

643
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:

a.

609
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:

d.

540
views