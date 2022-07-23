Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 28d

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
d. Condensed structural formulas illustrating ester hydrolysis with water, acid catalyst, and heat.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the given compound. Hydrolysis typically involves breaking bonds in esters, amides, or other functional groups in the presence of water and an acid or base catalyst.
Determine whether the reaction is acid-catalyzed or base-catalyzed. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis involves protonation of the functional group, while base-catalyzed hydrolysis involves nucleophilic attack by hydroxide ions.
For acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester, the ester bond is broken to form a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. For base-catalyzed hydrolysis (saponification), the ester bond is broken to form a carboxylate ion and an alcohol.
Draw the products of the hydrolysis reaction. For example, if the compound is an ester, identify the alcohol and carboxylic acid (or carboxylate ion) that result from the cleavage of the ester bond.
Represent the products using condensed structural formulas or line-angle formulas, ensuring that all atoms and bonds are correctly depicted. For example, a carboxylic acid might be written as CH3COOH, and an alcohol might be written as CH3OH.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Catalysis

Acid-base catalysis involves the acceleration of a chemical reaction by the presence of an acid or a base. In hydrolysis reactions, acids can donate protons to facilitate the breaking of bonds, while bases can accept protons to stabilize intermediates. Understanding the role of these catalysts is crucial for predicting the products formed during hydrolysis.
Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1

Hydrolysis Reaction

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In the context of organic chemistry, hydrolysis often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in the formation of smaller products. Recognizing the type of hydrolysis (acidic or basic) is essential for determining the resulting structures.
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1

Condensed Structural and Line-Angle Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms without depicting all bonds explicitly. Line-angle formulas, on the other hand, use lines to represent bonds and vertices to represent carbon atoms, making them useful for visualizing complex organic structures. Mastery of these representations is vital for accurately conveying the products of chemical reactions.
Condensed Formula Concept 1
