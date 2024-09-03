Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
d. Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
d. Use condensed structural formulas to write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
e. How many milliliters of a 0.208 M NaOH solution is needed to completely hydrolyze (saponify) 1.58 g of propyl acetate?
Ethyl octanoate is a flavor component of mangoes.
c. Use condensed structural formula to write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of ethyl octanoate.
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt (procaine hydrochloride) formed when procaine reacts with HCl. (Hint: The tertiary amine reacts with HCl.)
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine.
b. Why is procaine hydrochloride used rather than procaine?
Lidocaine (xylocaine) is used as a local anesthetic and cardiac depressant.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt formed when lidocaine reacts with HCl.