Ever wonder how a mass amount such as moles can be converted into the volume amount of liters? Well, molarity serves as the bridge between moles and liters.
Molarity
Molarity Example 1
Molarity
Molarity Example 2
What volume in (µL) of 0.125 M HBr contains 0.170 moles HBr?
Hypernatremia is a medical condition where a patient has high levels of sodium in their blood, and is the result of the body containing too little water. A patient has a measured sodium level of 165 mM. If 30.0 mL of their blood were drawn, what mass (in ng) of sodium would be present?
2.64 grams of an unknown compound was dissolved in water to yield 150 mL of solution. The concentration of the solution was 0.075 M. What was the molecular weight of the substance?
A solution with a final volume of 750.0 mL was prepared by dissolving 30.00 mL of benzene (C6H6, density = 0.8787 g/mL) in dichloromethane. Calculate the molarity of benzene in the solution.