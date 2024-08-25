Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid
606
views
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid
Identify the compound in each group that is most soluble in water. Explain.
b. pentane, 1-hexanol, propanoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the dissociation of each of the following carboxylic acids in water:
a. pentanoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the dissociation of each of the following carboxylic acids in water:
b. butanoic acid
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of each of the following carboxylic acids with NaOH:
c. benzoic acid