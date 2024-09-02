Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 5b

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid

Step 1: Understand the name of the compound '3,4-dibromobutanoic acid'. This name indicates that the compound is a carboxylic acid (butanoic acid) with two bromine atoms attached to the carbon chain at positions 3 and 4.
Step 2: Start by drawing the backbone of the molecule, which is a four-carbon chain (butane). Label the carbons sequentially from 1 to 4.
Step 3: Add the functional group for butanoic acid (-COOH) to the first carbon in the chain. This is the defining feature of a carboxylic acid.
Step 4: Attach bromine atoms to the third and fourth carbons in the chain. Ensure that each carbon has a total of four bonds by adding hydrogen atoms where necessary.
Step 5: Convert the condensed structural formula into a line-angle formula. In this representation, the carbon chain is shown as a zigzag line, with the -COOH group and bromine atoms explicitly drawn at their respective positions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Line-Angle Formula

A line-angle formula, also known as a skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures and focus on the functional groups and connectivity of the molecule.
Bond Angles (Simplified) Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid, the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) is a key functional group that influences the compound's reactivity and properties, such as acidity.
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
Textbook Question

Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:

b.

Textbook Question

Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:

b.

Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:

c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid

Textbook Question

Identify the compound in each group that is most soluble in water. Explain.

b. pentane, 1-hexanol, propanoic acid

Textbook Question

Identify the compound in each group that is most soluble in water. Explain.

b. ethanoic acid (acetic acid), hexanoic acid, octanoic acid

