Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more carboxyl groups (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties due to the ability of the carboxyl group to donate a proton (H+) in solution. Benzoic acid, for example, is a simple carboxylic acid with a benzene ring attached to the carboxyl group, making it an important compound in organic chemistry.