Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 58e

Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
e. Chemical structure of an ester, showing carbon chains and functional groups, labeled for naming conventions.

1
Identify the functional group(s) present in the given compound. Functional groups determine the suffix and sometimes the prefix of the IUPAC name. For example, alcohols (-OH) use the suffix '-ol,' while carboxylic acids (-COOH) use '-oic acid.'
Determine the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the functional group. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., 'meth-' for 1 carbon, 'eth-' for 2 carbons, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group. This ensures the functional group gets the lowest possible number.
Identify and name any substituents (e.g., alkyl groups, halogens) attached to the parent chain. Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the chain, and list them in alphabetical order in the name.
Combine the elements of the name: start with the substituents and their positions, followed by the parent chain name, and finally the suffix for the functional group. If the compound has a common name, it can be provided as well, but this depends on the specific structure of the compound.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication among chemists. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Common Names

Common names are informal or traditional names used to refer to chemical substances, often based on historical or practical usage rather than systematic rules. Unlike IUPAC names, common names may not provide information about the chemical structure. Familiarity with common names is important, as they are frequently used in everyday language and literature, making them essential for effective communication in chemistry.

Chemical Structure

Chemical structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding chemical structure is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of a compound. It serves as the foundation for both IUPAC and common naming conventions, as the name often reflects the molecular structure and functional groups present in the compound.
