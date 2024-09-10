Textbook Question
There are four amide isomers with the molecular formula C3H7NO. Draw their condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC name for each.
735
views
There are four amide isomers with the molecular formula C3H7NO. Draw their condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC name for each.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
c.
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
e.
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-bromopentanoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. pentyl formate