Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 57a
Chapter 14, Problem 57a

Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following:
a. Structural formula of a carboxylic acid showing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group(s) present in the given compound. Functional groups determine the root name and suffix of the compound in IUPAC nomenclature. For example, alcohols (-OH) use the suffix '-ol,' while carboxylic acids (-COOH) use '-oic acid.'
Determine the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the functional group. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the root name (e.g., 'meth-' for 1 carbon, 'eth-' for 2 carbons, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group. This ensures the functional group gets the lowest possible number.
Identify and name any substituents (e.g., alkyl groups, halogens) attached to the parent chain. Use prefixes like 'methyl-' or 'chloro-' and specify their positions based on the numbering of the parent chain.
Combine the elements of the name: start with the substituents (in alphabetical order), followed by the parent chain name, and end with the suffix for the functional group. For the common name, if applicable, use the traditional naming convention for the compound (e.g., 'isopropanol' for 2-propanol).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication among chemists. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for accurately identifying and naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Common Names

Common names are the traditional or widely accepted names for chemical substances that may not follow systematic naming conventions. These names often arise from historical usage or specific characteristics of the compounds. Familiarity with common names is important, as they are frequently used in literature and everyday conversation, making them essential for effective communication in chemistry.

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the depiction of a chemical compound's molecular structure, which can be illustrated through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Understanding how to interpret and draw these representations is crucial for identifying functional groups and predicting the properties and reactivity of the compounds in question.
