Step 5: Draw the third and fourth isomers: These involve branching of the carbon chain. For example, one isomer is 2-Methylpropanamide (CH3CH(CH3)CONH2), where a methyl group is attached to the second carbon of the chain. Another isomer is N-Ethylformamide (HCONHCH2CH3), where the nitrogen is bonded to an ethyl group. Write their condensed structural formulas and IUPAC names accordingly.