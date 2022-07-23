Stearic acid and linoleic acid each have 18 carbon atoms. Why does stearic acid melt at 69 °C but linoleic acid melts at –5 °C?
Ch.15 Lipids
Chapter 15, Problem 10a
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. linoleic acid
Step 1: Understand the shorthand notation for fatty acids. The shorthand notation is written as Cx:y, where 'x' represents the total number of carbon atoms in the fatty acid chain, and 'y' represents the number of double bonds in the chain.
Step 2: Recall the structure of linoleic acid. Linoleic acid is a fatty acid with 18 carbon atoms and 2 double bonds. Its chemical formula is C18H32O2.
Step 3: Write the shorthand notation for linoleic acid. Based on its structure, the shorthand notation is C18:2, where '18' is the number of carbon atoms and '2' is the number of double bonds.
Step 4: Classify the fatty acid. A fatty acid is classified as saturated if it has no double bonds, monounsaturated if it has one double bond, and polyunsaturated if it has two or more double bonds. Since linoleic acid has 2 double bonds, it is classified as a polyunsaturated fatty acid.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. Linoleic acid has the shorthand notation C18:2 and is classified as a polyunsaturated fatty acid.
Fatty Acid Structure
Fatty acids are carboxylic acids with long hydrocarbon chains. They can be classified based on the number of carbon atoms and the presence of double bonds. The shorthand notation typically includes the total number of carbon atoms followed by the number of double bonds, such as '18:2' for an 18-carbon fatty acid with 2 double bonds.
Saturation
Saturation refers to the presence or absence of double bonds in the fatty acid chain. Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds, while monounsaturated fatty acids contain one double bond, and polyunsaturated fatty acids have two or more. This classification affects the physical properties and health implications of the fatty acids.
Linoleic Acid
Linoleic acid is a specific type of polyunsaturated fatty acid, commonly found in vegetable oils. It has 18 carbon atoms and 2 double bonds, denoted as '18:2'. As an essential fatty acid, it plays a crucial role in human health, particularly in cell membrane structure and function.
