Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?
Which of the following are steroid hormones?
a. cholesterol
b. cortisol
c. estradiol
d. testosterone
What is the function of the lipid bilayer in a cell membrane?
Where are proteins located in cell membranes?
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
b. O2 moves into the cell from a higher concentration outside the cell.
Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. A molecule moves through a protein channel.