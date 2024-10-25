Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.15 Lipids
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.15 LipidsProblem 65b
Chapter 15, Problem 65b

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:
a. A molecule moves through a protein channel.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of transport mechanisms in cells. Transport mechanisms are ways molecules move across cell membranes. They can be classified as passive transport (no energy required) or active transport (energy required).
Step 2: Recognize that the problem specifies a molecule moving through a protein channel. Protein channels are specialized structures embedded in the cell membrane that allow specific molecules or ions to pass through.
Step 3: Recall that movement through a protein channel typically occurs down the molecule's concentration gradient (from high concentration to low concentration) and does not require energy. This is a characteristic of facilitated diffusion, a type of passive transport.
Step 4: Differentiate facilitated diffusion from other types of transport. Unlike simple diffusion, facilitated diffusion requires the assistance of a protein channel to move molecules that cannot easily pass through the lipid bilayer (e.g., polar or charged molecules).
Step 5: Conclude that the type of transport described in this scenario is facilitated diffusion, as the molecule moves through a protein channel without the use of energy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Facilitated Diffusion

Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport that allows molecules to cross membranes with the assistance of special proteins. This process does not require energy, as molecules move down their concentration gradient, from areas of higher concentration to lower concentration. Protein channels specifically facilitate the movement of larger or polar molecules that cannot easily pass through the lipid bilayer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:23
Oxidative Phosphorylation Example 1

Protein Channels

Protein channels are integral membrane proteins that form pores in the cell membrane, allowing specific ions or molecules to pass through. These channels are selective, meaning they only permit certain substances to enter or exit the cell, which is crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis. They can be gated, opening or closing in response to specific signals, thus regulating the flow of substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:01
Digestion of Proteins Concept 1

Passive Transport

Passive transport is the movement of substances across a cell membrane without the use of energy. This process relies on the natural kinetic energy of molecules, allowing them to move from areas of higher concentration to areas of lower concentration. Types of passive transport include simple diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis, all of which are essential for cellular function and nutrient uptake.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:21
Membrane Transport Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do molecules of cholesterol affect the structure of cell membranes?

750
views
Textbook Question

Where are proteins located in cell membranes?

1290
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:

b. O2 moves into the cell from a higher concentration outside the cell.

718
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of transport described by each of the following:

a. An ion moves from low to high concentration in the cell.

670
views
Textbook Question

Palm oil has a high level of glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin). Draw the condensed structural formula for glyceryl tripalmitate.

<IMAGE>

1350
views
Textbook Question

 Identify each of the following as a saturated, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, omega-3, or omega-6 fatty acid:

a.

1084
views