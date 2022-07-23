Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides of the equation. This is essential for obeying the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. In the context of saponification, balancing the equation involves accounting for all reactants and products, including the fatty acids and glycerol produced from the reaction.