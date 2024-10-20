Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 23
Chapter 17, Problem 23

List three structural characteristics of DNA.

Verified step by step guidance
1
DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) is a double-stranded molecule, meaning it consists of two complementary strands that are coiled around each other to form a double helix structure.
The backbone of each DNA strand is composed of alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups, which are connected by phosphodiester bonds.
The interior of the DNA double helix contains nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) that pair specifically through hydrogen bonding: adenine pairs with thymine (A-T) and cytosine pairs with guanine (C-G).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double Helix Structure

DNA is structured as a double helix, which consists of two long strands of nucleotides twisted around each other. This configuration provides stability and allows for the efficient storage of genetic information. The strands are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs, which are adenine-thymine and guanine-cytosine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:27
DNA Double Helix Concept 1

Antiparallel Strands

The two strands of DNA run in opposite directions, a feature known as antiparallel orientation. One strand runs from the 5' to 3' direction, while the other runs from 3' to 5'. This orientation is crucial for DNA replication and transcription, as enzymes that synthesize new strands can only add nucleotides to the 3' end.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:49
DNA Double Helix Example 1

Base Pairing

Base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding between the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands. Adenine pairs with thymine (A-T) and guanine pairs with cytosine (G-C). This complementary base pairing is essential for the accurate replication of DNA and the transmission of genetic information during cell division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Base Pairing Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?

623
views
Textbook Question

What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?

535
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.

564
views
Textbook Question

How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?

664
views
Textbook Question

Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:

d. C T G T A T A C G T T A

510
views
Textbook Question

Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:

d. A T A T G C G C T A A A

612
views