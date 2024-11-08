Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 19
Chapter 17, Problem 19

What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, have a directionality, which is indicated by the 5' and 3' ends.
Recognize that the 5' end of a nucleic acid strand refers to the end where the fifth carbon in the sugar ring of the nucleotide is free or unbound.
Identify that the sugar in nucleic acids is either ribose (in RNA) or deoxyribose (in DNA), and the 5' carbon is part of this sugar structure.
Note that the 5' end is typically characterized by a free phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar.
Conclude that the presence of this free phosphate group at the 5' carbon of the sugar determines the 5' free end of a nucleic acid.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleic Acid Structure

Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers. Each nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a sugar, and a nitrogenous base. The structure of nucleic acids is directional, with a 5' end that has a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar, and a 3' end that has a hydroxyl group on the third carbon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids Example 2

5' and 3' Ends

The terms 5' (five prime) and 3' (three prime) refer to the orientation of the sugar molecule in the nucleotide. The 5' end is characterized by the presence of a phosphate group, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group. This directional notation is crucial for understanding the synthesis and function of nucleic acids, as they are synthesized in a 5' to 3' direction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:43
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids Concept 2

Phosphate Group

The phosphate group is a key component of nucleotides that links them together to form the backbone of nucleic acids. It is attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar in a nucleotide, which defines the 5' free end of the nucleic acid strand. The presence of this phosphate group is essential for the structural integrity and function of nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:26
Alkyl Groups Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.

561
views
Textbook Question

What nucleic acid subunits are connected in a phosphodiester linkage in a polynucleotide?

591
views
Textbook Question

What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?

623
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.

564
views
Textbook Question

List three structural characteristics of DNA.

1347
views
Textbook Question

How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?

664
views