What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?

5' and 3' Ends

The terms 5' (five prime) and 3' (three prime) refer to the orientation of the sugar molecule in the nucleotide. The 5' end is characterized by the presence of a phosphate group, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group. This directional notation is crucial for understanding the synthesis and function of nucleic acids, as they are synthesized in a 5' to 3' direction.