Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of RNA: RNA (ribonucleic acid) is composed of nucleotides, each of which contains a ribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The bases in RNA include adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and uracil (U).
Identify the bases involved: The problem specifies a dinucleotide composed of guanine (G) and cytosine (C). These bases will be connected via a phosphodiester bond.
Draw the ribose sugar for each nucleotide: Each nucleotide in RNA contains a ribose sugar. Ribose is a five-carbon sugar with hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached to the 2', 3', and 5' carbons. The 1' carbon is attached to the nitrogenous base.
Attach the bases to the ribose sugars: Guanine (G) is attached to the 1' carbon of the first ribose, and cytosine (C) is attached to the 1' carbon of the second ribose. Use the correct bonding patterns for purines (G) and pyrimidines (C).
Connect the two nucleotides: Link the 3' hydroxyl group of the first ribose (G) to the 5' phosphate group of the second ribose (C) using a phosphodiester bond. This forms the backbone of the RNA dinucleotide. Write the condensed structural formula by showing the sequence G-C with the appropriate ribose and phosphate groups included.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotides

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids like RNA and DNA. Each nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a sugar (ribose in RNA), and a nitrogenous base (adenine, guanine, cytosine, or uracil in RNA). Understanding the structure of nucleotides is essential for drawing condensed structural formulas, as it helps identify how these components connect to form larger structures.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing the molecular structure of a compound in a simplified form. It shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. For dinucleotides, this formula will illustrate how two nucleotides are linked through a phosphodiester bond, which is crucial for understanding RNA structure.
Phosphodiester Bond

A phosphodiester bond is a type of covalent bond that links the 3' carbon atom of one sugar molecule to the 5' carbon of another, forming the backbone of nucleic acids. In RNA, this bond connects nucleotides, allowing for the formation of long chains. Recognizing this bond is vital for accurately drawing the condensed structural formula of dinucleotides like GC.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What nucleic acid subunits are connected in a phosphodiester linkage in a polynucleotide?

Textbook Question

What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?

Textbook Question

What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?

Textbook Question

List three structural characteristics of DNA.

Textbook Question

How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?

Textbook Question

Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:

d. C T G T A T A C G T T A

