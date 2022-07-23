Deoxycytidine Monophosphate (dCMP)

Deoxycytidine monophosphate (dCMP) is a nucleotide that contains deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and the nitrogenous base cytosine. It is specifically found in DNA, as indicated by the prefix 'deoxy,' which signifies the absence of an oxygen atom on the sugar compared to ribonucleotides found in RNA. Understanding the structure of dCMP is crucial for distinguishing between DNA and RNA components.