Textbook Question
The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene:
TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG
a. Write the corresponding mRNA segment.
b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.
Answer the following questions for the given section of DNA:
a. Complete the bases in the parent and new strands.
b. Using the new strand as a template, write the mRNA sequence.
c. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA you wrote in part b.