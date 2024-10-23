What are the three different types of RNA?

Textbook Question
What is the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication?
What process ensures that the replication of DNA produces identical copies?
How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?
Write the corresponding section of mRNA produced from the following section of DNA template strand:
C C G A A G G T T C A C
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?