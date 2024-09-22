Textbook Question
What process ensures that the replication of DNA produces identical copies?
How many daughter strands are formed during the replication of DNA?
What are the three different types of RNA?
What amino acid is coded for by each of the following mRNA codons?
c. CGG
The codons UGA, UAA, and UAG do not code for amino acids. What is their role as codons in mRNA?
What is the difference between a codon and an anticodon?