Textbook Question
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. uracil
569
views
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. uracil
In the genetic disease uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency, symptoms include anemia, cardiac malformations, and infections. Draw the condensed structural formula for uridine monophosphate.
A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.
What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?
What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.