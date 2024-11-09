Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.17 Nucleic Acids and Protein SynthesisProblem 15
Chapter 17, Problem 15

What nucleic acid subunits are connected in a phosphodiester linkage in a polynucleotide?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a polynucleotide is a polymer made up of repeating subunits called nucleotides, which are the building blocks of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA.
Recall that each nucleotide consists of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar molecule (deoxyribose in DNA or ribose in RNA), and a nitrogenous base (adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine in DNA, or uracil in RNA).
Recognize that a phosphodiester linkage is a covalent bond that connects the 3'-hydroxyl group (-OH) of the sugar in one nucleotide to the 5'-phosphate group (-PO₄) of the sugar in the next nucleotide.
Visualize the repeating structure of the sugar-phosphate backbone in a polynucleotide, where the phosphodiester linkages form the backbone, and the nitrogenous bases extend outward from the sugar molecules.
Conclude that the nucleic acid subunits connected by phosphodiester linkages are the sugar and phosphate groups of adjacent nucleotides, forming the continuous sugar-phosphate backbone of the polynucleotide chain.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleic Acid Structure

Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are polymers made up of monomer units called nucleotides. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The arrangement of these components is crucial for the overall structure and function of nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:56
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids Example 2

Phosphodiester Linkage

A phosphodiester linkage is a type of covalent bond that connects the 5' phosphate group of one nucleotide to the 3' hydroxyl group of another nucleotide. This linkage forms the backbone of polynucleotides, allowing for the formation of long chains that are essential for the stability and integrity of nucleic acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:19
Phosphodiester Bond Formation Concept 1

Polynucleotide Formation

Polynucleotides are formed when nucleotides are linked together through phosphodiester bonds, creating a long chain. This process occurs during DNA replication and RNA transcription, where the sequence of nucleotides encodes genetic information. The specific order of nucleotides determines the genetic instructions carried by the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Amide Formation Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:

c. uracil

569
views
Textbook Question

In the genetic disease uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency, symptoms include anemia, cardiac malformations, and infections. Draw the condensed structural formula for uridine monophosphate.

505
views
Textbook Question

A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.

561
views
Textbook Question

What components join together to form the backbone of a nucleic acid?

623
views
Textbook Question

What component in a nucleic acid determines the 5' free end?

535
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.

564
views