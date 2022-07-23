What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. tyrosine
What metabolic substrate(s) are produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
b. asparagine
Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
a. How many cycles of β oxidation are needed for the complete oxidation of arachidic acid?
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
Identify each of the following as a six-carbon or a three-carbon compound and arrange them in the order in which they occur in glycolysis:
a. 3-phosphoglycerate