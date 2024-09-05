Textbook Question
What happens to the energy level as electrons are passed along in electron transport?
Where is NADH oxidized in electron transport, and what is its oxidized form?
How is the H+ gradient established?
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
a. NADH → NAD+
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
c. 2 pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2CO2
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
a. FADH2 → FAD