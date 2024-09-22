Textbook Question
Where is NADH oxidized in electron transport, and what is its oxidized form?
How is the H+ gradient established?
How are glycolysis and the citric acid cycle linked to the production of ATP by electron transport?
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
c. 2 pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2CO2
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
a. FADH2 → FAD
Caprylic acid, CH3 ― (CH2)6 ― COOH, is a C8 fatty acid found in milk.
a. State the number of β oxidation cycles for the complete oxidation of caprylic acid.