Phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP)

Phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP) is a high-energy intermediate in glycolysis, formed from 2-phosphoglycerate. It plays a crucial role in the final step of glycolysis, where it is converted to pyruvate by the enzyme pyruvate kinase. This reaction is significant because it generates ATP through substrate-level phosphorylation, contributing to the overall energy yield of glycolysis.