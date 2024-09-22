Textbook Question
When is pyruvate converted to lactate in the body?
When pyruvate is used to form acetyl CoA, the product has only two carbon atoms. What happened to the third carbon?
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O2, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions?
One cell at work may break down 2 million (2 000 000) ATP molecules in one second. Some researchers estimate that the human body has about 1013 cells.
b. If ATP has a molar mass of 507 g/mole, how many grams of ATP are hydrolyzed in one day?