When is pyruvate converted to lactate in the body?

Identify each of the following as a six-carbon or a three-carbon compound and arrange them in the order in which they occur in glycolysis:
a. 3-phosphoglycerate
When pyruvate is used to form acetyl CoA, the product has only two carbon atoms. What happened to the third carbon?
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O2, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions?
In the chemiosmotic model, how is energy provided to synthesize ATP?